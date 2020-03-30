Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update the province again Thursday on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and public health officials are closely watching numerous outbreaks at continuing care centres across the province, and a new outbreak at the Kearl Lake oilsands facility north of Fort McMurray.

The Manoir Du Lac long-term care home in northern Alberta reported Thursday that a fifth resident had died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, three workers at the Kearl Lake work camp have tested positive for the illness, Hinshaw said on Wednesday, and another six are in isolation awaiting test results.

Hinshaw will hold a teleconference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the livestream here.

As of Wednesday, 48 people in Alberta had died from COVID-19: 33 in the Calgary zone; eight in the Edmonton zone; six in the North zone; and one in the Central zone.

A total of 1,996 cases have been reported in the province, and as of Wednesday 44 people were in hospital being treated for the illness.

More than 82,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.