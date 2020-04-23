Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic Friday
As Alberta rolls into summer, the province's number of active cases and new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop.
Quarter of a million Albertans have been tested for novel coronavirus
As Alberta rolls into summer, the province's daily number of active and new cases of COVID-19 continues to inch downward.
Fifteen new cases of the illness were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 334.
At the same time, provincial labs are performing more tests for the virus after they became available to anyone for the asking.
It is expected that more than 250,000 Albertans will have been tested by the time the province's chief medical officer of health gives her final update for the week on the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Thursday afternoon, 248,423 people had been tested.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT.
You can watch the news conference here live.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.