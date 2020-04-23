Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic Friday

As Alberta rolls into summer, the province's daily number of active and new cases of COVID-19 continues to inch downward.

Fifteen new cases of the illness were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 334.

At the same time, provincial labs are performing more tests for the virus after they became available to anyone for the asking.

It is expected that more than 250,000 Albertans will have been tested by the time the province's chief medical officer of health gives her final update for the week on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday afternoon, 248,423 people had been tested.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch the news conference here live.