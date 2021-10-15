'At least one' case of omicron in Alberta, premier's spokesperson confirms

The omicron variant has been detected in Alberta, a spokesperson from the premier's office has confirmed.

"At least one case" of omicron, the most recent variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, has been reported in the province, Harrison Fleming, acting press secretary for the office of Premier Jason Kenney, told CBC News.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide more details about the variant and the spread of COVID-19 in a news conference at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday.

The omicron variant — a strain that may be more infectious than previous versions of the coronavirus — has previously been reported in Ontario and Quebec.

On Monday, Hinshaw told reporters that it's only a matter of time before omicron is detected in the province.

She said Alberta was ramping up tracing and testing of COVID-19 cases identified in all returning international travellers in a bid to avoid the inevitable.

"It is very likely that omicron will eventually reach our province," Hinshaw said Monday. "Our goal now is to delay the spread of omicron until we learn more about it."

The World Health Organization declared omicron a variant of concern last week.

The federal government has already banned travellers from a number of southern African countries in a bid to contain the spread.

Alberta is monitoring 156 travellers who have returned from these banned countries in the last two weeks. The travellers were contacted over the weekend, advised of testing and isolation rules and offered testing kits.

The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alberta has been declining. As of Monday, there are 4,850 active cases. There are 432 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 77 in intensive care.

A total of 3,242 Albertans have died since the pandemic began.