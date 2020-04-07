All visitors banned from Alberta nursing homes, group homes

All visitors have now been banned from Alberta long-term care centres, licensed group homes and other facilities by order of the chief medical officer of health.

Dr Deena Hinshaw issued an amended public health order on Tuesday instituting a provincewide ban.

"No visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be delivered by staff," the province said in a news release.

There have been 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta continuing care facilities, and 13 deaths.

Eleven residents of the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary have died from the illness. Two residents of the Manoir Du Lac care facility in McLennan, a town located 440 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, have also died.

"Residents of all continuing care sites are at extreme risk if exposed to COVID-19, and we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety," Hinshaw said the news release.

"I know this will have a profound impact on the lives of those residents and their families. This is not a step that we take lightly. I'm asking all Albertans to reach out and support their loved ones through the phone, video and any other means possible."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw issued a new order banning all visitors from nursing homes as the province tries to protect at-risk populations from the coronavirus. (Art Raham/CBC)

As of Monday, 1,348 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the province.

The new restriction applies to all licensed supportive living, long-term care and other continuing care facilities in the province. It also applies to all residential addiction treatment operators licensed under the Mental Health Services Protection Act.

"Family, friends and religious leaders will still be allowed to visit a resident who is dying," the news release said.

"In these cases, only one visitor can enter at a time and they cannot interact with any other residents while in the building. Exceptions will also be made if an essential visitor is needed to provide specialized care for a resident."

Any visitor to such facilities must undergo a health screening, which includes temperature check and a questionnaire, and will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Other public health measures already in place at continuing care facilities include daily screening of staff, enhanced cleaning and other infection prevention measures, and mandatory outbreak protocols.