Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest COVID-19 news

Alberta's emergency management cabinet committee is expected to meet this week to discuss when to begin Stage 2 of the province's relaunch plan.

The 90-day state of public health emergency declared in March is set to expire on June 15, and Premier Jason Kenney has already said it will not be renewed.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, told reporters late last week she has so far seen encouraging signs during Stage 1 of the relaunch, which saw many businesses reopen.

Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday to update the COVID-19 situation in the province.

"We'll continue to watch both total cases and hospitalizations very closely," Hinshaw said last week. "But at this point, I don't anticipate what's happened these last few days would change our discussions regarding relaunch."

As of Sunday, there were 584 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, with 52 people in hospital, six in ICU beds.

The province reported only 31 new cases over the weekend.

In total, 6,283 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.