Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update as cases crop up at Alberta schools

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the provincial pandemic Tuesday as a growing number of schools contend with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the news conference here.

Today's briefing coincides with a growing number of possible coronavirus exposures in Alberta classrooms. Many schools across the province have reported individual cases within their population.

A confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ross Sheppard High, a public school in northwest Edmonton, has sent nearly 100 students into isolation.

About 96 Grade 10 students in three classes at the school need to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days, public school officials confirmed in a statement Tuesday. Provincial health officials will be reaching out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the infected individual.

The school said all affected students have been contacted and will be supported with at-home learning.

The school underwent a deep clean before classes resumed Tuesday.

Staff member tests positive

This weekend, a case was identified at Archbishop MacDonald High School in Edmonton.

In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday, Edmonton Catholic School officials said a staff member at the school tested positive on Saturday. A letter was sent to parents on Sunday.

"We understand that the staff member was last in the school on Sept. 4, 2020, and physical distancing, proper use of PPE, proper hand hygiene and school protocols were consistently maintained while this staff member was at school," spokesperson Lori Nagy said in a statement.

"We have directed our custodial services team to conduct enhanced cleaning protocols in the areas identified within the building. This additional cleaning will focus on areas where the individual was present along with high touch areas and surfaces throughout the facility."

On Friday, Edmonton Catholic Schools confirmed that a student at Louis St. Laurent, a Catholic junior/senior high school in south Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19.

A fourth case was confirmed Wednesday at École Sainte-Jeanne-D'Arc, a French-speaking Edmonton elementary school.

Staff members self isolating

On Monday, the Fort Vermilion School Division in northern Alberta was informed that a staff member at St. Mary's Elementary School tested positive, delaying in-in class lessons until at least Sept. 21.

"The decision to transition to online learning was made due to reduced in-person staffing levels available at the schools," reads a statement from the school.

"A number of additional staff members considered close contacts are required to self-isolate for 14 days as directed by public health officials."

Individual coronavirus cases have also been identified at Bridlewood School, St. Angela School and Lester B. Pearson High School in Calgary, as well as Raymond High School in Raymond and Lawrence Grassi Middle School in Canmore.

All the affected schools will remain open to in-person learning as the schools work closely with Alberta Health Services to contain the spread.

According to provincial health guidelines for Alberta classrooms, a single case in a school population is not considered an outbreak but will trigger an investigation.

If two or more cases are confirmed within a given school, a letter will be sent to guardians and contact tracing will begin.

Outbreak response

In order to trigger an outbreak response, the two cases must be confirmed within a 14-day period or be considered epidemiologically linked.

Five or more confirmed cases will mean the outbreak is publicly reported on the Alberta Health outbreak website.

In the case of an outbreak, educators will work with provincial health officials to decide whether the school should close.

During Hinshaw's last briefing on Friday, the province reported 164 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,433 active cases of the disease.

The province has completed 1,005,001 tests for the disease.