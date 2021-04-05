Alberta health officials investigating two workplace outbreaks of P1 coronavirus variant

Alberta public health officials are investigating two workplace outbreaks of the P1 variant of the novel coronavirus, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday.

One outbreak involves three work sites in the North and Central zones, while a separate one involves a workplace in the Calgary Zone.

Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said one outbreak has been linked to three confirmed cases of the P1 variant first identified in Brazil, while the other outbreak has one confirmed case of the P1 variant.

The first outbreak "appears linked to a large employer with multiple sites across Western Canada," Hinshaw said in a lengthy post on Twitter.

"The outbreak started with a traveller returning to Alberta from out of province. To date, the spread has been confined to three work sites in Central and North Zone, where employees travelled between sites."

Officials have identified 26 COVID-19 cases among employees at those three sites and their household contacts, she said.

"So far, only three are confirmed P1 cases, but this will likely increase as more results come in."

The second, unrelated P1 outbreak has been reported at a workplace in Calgary Zone, Hinshaw said.

Five cases are currently linked to that outbreak, including one confirmed case of the P1 variant.

AHS working with companies

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has been working with both companies to ensure those at risk of exposure are offered testing and help with quarantines, she said.

"This includes employees at other sites who may have been exposed. Anyone at risk is being directly contacted and supported."

The province reported another 887 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 432 linked to more contagious variants of concern.

Those variants now account for 39.2 per cent of active cases in the province.

Alberta Health updated its online data on Monday afternoon, tallying up case numbers confirmed from Thursday to Sunday. Those numbers were:

April 1, 1,081 new cases

April 2, 1,071 new cases

April 3, 948 new cases

April 4, 887 new cases

Variant cases reported over the same four-day period were:

April 1, 327 cases

April 2, 552 cases

April 3, 622 cases

April 4, 432 cases

As of Sunday, 312 patients were being treated in Alberta hospitals for COVID-19, including 76 in ICU beds.

Hinshaw said four more deaths have been reported to Alberta Health since April 1.

More than 9,102 tests were completed Sunday. The positivity rate was 9.9 per cent.

Hinshaw said she is concerned about rising cases, including variants, in the province.

"Please keep making safe choices and limit in-person interactions whenever possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 provincewide."

She thanked the public for their patience.

"These investigations are complex and it's important that we ensure information is accurate and that anyone at risk is directly contacted before sharing details. We also must balance the public desire for info with protecting patient confidentiality."

Cabinet's emergency management committee is now scheduled to meet Tuesday morning.