Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 pandemic update

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update Albertans Thursday on efforts to contain the coronavirus and cautiously ease restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here live.

Since new restrictions were imposed in early December, Alberta's case numbers have continued to drop. But the arrival of more contagious variants of the virus, bottlenecks in the vaccine supply and lagging declines in hospitalization rates have kept health officials on edge.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 259 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily total in almost four months.

As of Wednesday, 539 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 94 in intensive care — a decline of almost 400 hospitalizations since the peak on Dec. 30.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 1,671 Albertans since it began last March.

A total of 57 cases of the variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa have been detected in Alberta, triggering new, extended quarantine rules for confirmed cases and their contacts, and increased testing at provincial labs.

Hinshaw has commended Albertans for their efforts to bend the curve but has urged patience, suggesting the virus and its more contagious variants could easily push the health-care system back into a crisis.

A measured approach should limit the need to jump back and forth between easing and tightening restrictions, she said.

"That is why we are not relaxing measures for a large number of sectors all at once, like we did in the spring," she said.

"It's important that we take a slow, phased approach to ensure we aren't doing too much too fast."