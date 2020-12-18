Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans Friday on the spread of COVID-19, after the province the reported a record-breaking 30 new deaths on Thursday.

Hinshaw will speak at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing here.

On Thursday, Hinshaw called the number a "heartbreaking figure," saying "if anyone still needs reminding of the seriousness of this virus ... this is it."

There were 1,571 new infections Thursday, with 19,865 active cases recorded across the province. There were 763 people being treated in Alberta hospitals for the illness, including 138 in ICU beds. The total number of deaths is now 790.

This week the province kicked off the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as thousands of health-care workers in Edmonton and Calgary began receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Also this week, the government began rolling out rapid testing to supplement conventional tests for COVID-19 this week. The testing will be expanded to homeless shelters, 25 rural hospitals, designated supported-living facilities and long-term care centres.

But as a sobering reminder the battle is not over, the province announced this week Alberta Health Services and the Red Cross are setting up a 100-bed temporary hospital in Edmonton to house recovering COVID-19 patients, in case hospitals become overwhelmed.

Alberta already has a field hospital outside the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary which is being used to allow for extra physical distancing for treatment of emergency care patients.