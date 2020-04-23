Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans about COVID-19 after first week of Stage 2

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update Albertans this afternoon on COVID-19, one week after the province initiated the second phase of the economic relaunch.

While the number of active cases in the province has remained relatively stable, Edmonton numbers continue to rise steadily.

Most of the new cases in Alberta involve younger people, says Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Sixty per cent of current active cases are people under the age of 40, Hinshaw said. Cases in people between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to rise.

It's a pattern being seen across the country, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said Friday morning.

Younger people are making up a larger proportion of more recent cases, possibly because they're going out and socializing more, Tam said.

Tam warned though younger people may not get as sick as seniors, they're still capable of spreading the virus.

Earlier this week, Hinshaw said she is seeing patterns of transmission that seem to be arising from social events where people are not maintaining two metres of physical distance or wearing masks.

As of Thursday, Alberta had 489 active cases with 34 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

The number of deaths stands at 152.

Hinshaw's news conference begins at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here live.