Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Albertans who waited over the holiday weekend to hear the province's latest pandemic numbers will get some answers later today.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

Some partial information was released over the weekend.

Hinshaw posted on Twitter that the province reported an estimated 2,600 new cases over a three-day period, with 1,200 on Dec. 24, 900 on Christmas Day and 500 on Boxing Day.

The numbers were all preliminary, and Hinshaw noted that laboratories completed fewer tests over the weekend than they normally would.

The last time Hinshaw provided a complete update was last Wednesday, when she reported numbers for Dec. 22.

On that day, the province reported 1,301 new cases and a total of 17,821 active cases.

There were 821 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 146 in intensive-care beds.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths by then was 890.