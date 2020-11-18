Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

New daily cases of COVID-19 have declined by more than 40 per cent since those numbers peaked on Dec. 13.

That day, Alberta reported 1,887 new cases had been identified over the previous 24 hours. At the time, there were 21,123 active cases across the province.

Nine days later, Alberta reported 1,021 new cases, the lowest number since Nov. 25. There were 18,311 active cases on Tuesday, continuing another downward trend that has lasted more than a week.

But the most critical numbers continue to rise.

On Dec. 13, there were 716 people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 136 in intensive care.

Nine days later, 802 people were in hospital, including 152 in intensive care units.

On Wednesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will again update the numbers at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

