Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta have been slowly declining over the past week.

But during most of that time period hospitalizations have continued to climb.

The active case total peaked on Dec. 13, the day after a raft of new provincial restrictions went into effect.

That day there were 21,138 active cases across the province. The daily tally has since slowly but steadily declined.

Dec. 14, 20,665 cases.

Dec. 15, 20,190 cases.

Dec. 16, 19,893 cases.

Dec. 17, 19,655 cases.

Dec. 18, 19,305 cases.

Dec. 19, 19,201 cases.

Yet during that same week, the number of patients being treated in Alberta hospitals continued to increase.

Those numbers were:

Dec. 13, a total of 684 people in hospital, including 135 in ICU beds.

Dec. 14, a total of 712 people in hospital, including 132 in ICU beds.

Dec. 15, a total of 731 people in hospital, including 139 in ICU beds.

Dec. 16, a total of 744 people in hospital, including 139 in ICU beds.

Dec. 17, a total of 757 people in hospital, including 143 in ICU beds.

Dec. 18, a total of 777 people in hospital, including 153 in ICU beds.

The next day saw a slight decline in hospitalizations, with 760 patients being treated, including 149 in ICU beds.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide her latest pandemic update on monday at a news conference set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

On Monday, the Alberta government said that anyone who has been in the United Kingdom in the past 14 days should get tested for COVID-19, whether they're symptomatic or not.

The announcement came after Ottawa joined several European nations by halting flights from the U.K. on Sunday in an effort to prevent a new, potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus from spreading to this country.

The province also said travellers from the UK who are participating in Alberta's border pilot rapid-test program must immediately quarantine, whether they've had a negative test or not.