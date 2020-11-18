Alberta reports record-breaking 30 COVID-19 deaths over past 24 hours

Alberta recorded a record-breaking 30 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number ever reported on a single day.

"This is a heartbreaking figure," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medcial officer of health, said Thursday at a news conference. "While these deaths did not all occur yesterday, this is the highest figure that I have had the sad task of reporting.

"If anyone still needs reminding of the seriousness of this virus, of the importance of the restrictions that are currently in place, and the importance of doing everything possible to limit our interactions and break the chains of transmission, this is it," Hinshaw said.

"There are now 790 Albertans who have died as a result of COVID-19."

The Alberta government announced this week that public health teams will fan out across the hardest hit parts of Edmonton and Calgary to help residents try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The province identified 11 areas with high transmission rates where those efforts will concentrate, nine in Edmonton and two that cover all of northeast Calgary (east of the Deerfoot Trail)

Here's what case numbers look like in those areas, according to the latest update:

Calgary, Upper Northeast, 1,305.5 cases per 100,000 population, and 1,501 active cases

Calgary, Lower Northeast, 760.1 cases per 100,000 population, and 732 active cases

Edmonton, Northeast, 904.4 cases per 100,000 population, and 804 active cases

Edmonton, Northgate, 821.6 cases per 100,000 population, and 677 active cases

Edmonton, Castle Downs, 769.9 cases per 100,000 population, and 543 active cases

Edmonton, Woodcroft West, 676.9 cases per 100,000 population, and 684 active cases

Edmonton, Woodcroft East, 756.9 cases per 100,000 population, and 457 active cases

Edmonton, Jasper Place, 828.6 cases per 100,000 population, and 390 active cases

Edmonton, Eastwood, 957.3 cases per 100,000 population, and 695 active cases

Edmonton, Abbottsfield, 729 cases per 100,000 population, and 106 active cases

Edmonton, Mill Woods West, 895.9 cases per 100,000 population, and 548 active cases

For comparison sake, here are four other urban areas in Alberta:

City of Lethbridge, 206.1 cases per 100,000, and 204 active cases.

City of Medicine Hat, 124.9 cases per 100,000, and 85 active cases.

City of Red Deer, 393.6 cases per 100,000, and 417 active cases.

City of Grande Prairie, 162.8 cases per 100,000, and 120 active cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will release the latest numbers Thursday at a news conference scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.