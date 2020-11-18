Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
Premier Jason Kenney offers some hope that families may still be allowed to gather
For Alberta families singing "I'll be home for Christmas, but only in my dreams," there may yet be some hope of turning those dreams into reality.
At least that's the word from Premier Jason Kenney, who spent an hour Wednesday evening on Facebook taking online questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Responding to a question about families being kept apart during the holidays, Kenney reiterated that the province has implemented an "absolute" ban on people socializing beyond their immediate households.
But as he expanded his answer, the premier seemed to offer a sliver of hope.
"I have been speaking to our chief medical officer, Dr. Hinshaw, and she may be coming forward with advice tomorrow [Thursday] on how family groups can, if it's desperately important for them, have family visitors at Christmas time," Kenney said.
"To see whether we could follow the lead of some other jurisdictions in allowing for a 14-day pre-quarantine period for families who feel compelled to do that. So just stay tuned for additional direction from Dr. Hinshaw."
That additional direction could come as early as this afternoon, when Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, provides her latest update about COVID-19.
Her daily news conference is scheduled to begin early on Thursday, at 2:45 p.m.
You can watch it here live.
The province reported 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and a total of 20,199 active cases.
There are 685 patients being treated for the illness in Alberta hospitals, including 121 in ICU beds.
Alberta's new COVID-19 restrictions
Under new restrictions put in place by the Alberta government on Tuesday masks are now mandatory in all parts of the province. All indoor and outdoor social gatherings, both public and private, are now prohibited.
Close contacts are limited to household members only. People who live alone can have up to two close contacts, but those two people must be the same for the duration of the restriction.
The government also rolled out other new restrictions that will take effect at midnight Saturday. The new closures include all:
- Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes. In-person service will not be permitted. Only takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services will be permitted.
- Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs.
- Recreational facilities such as fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas.
- Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks.
- Businesses offering personal and wellness services such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.
