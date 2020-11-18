Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

One day after the Alberta government rolled out a suite of new COVID-19 restrictions, the province's chief medical officer of health will once again update the public with the latest on the pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The province reported 1,727 new cases on Tuesday and set another record with 20,388 active cases.

Across Alberta, 654 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 112 in ICU beds.

Another nine deaths were added to the toll, bringing the total to 640 since March.

Masks are now mandatory in all parts of the province.

All indoor and outdoor social gatherings, both public and private, are now prohibited.

Close contacts are limited to household members only. People who live alone can have up to two close contacts, but those two people must be the same for the duration of the restriction.

The government also rolled out other new restrictions that will take effect at midnight Saturday. The new closures include all:

Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes. In-person service will not be permitted. Only takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services will be permitted.

Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs.

Recreational facilities such as fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas.

Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks.

Businesses offering personal and wellness services such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.

Funerals and wedding ceremonies will be limited to 10 people who must follow restrictions.

Hotels may remain open but must follow restrictions.

The province also announced it will expand the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant. Businesses will be eligible to apply for a second payment through the program, for a total of up to $20,000 each in potential funding, up from the original $5,000.

Up to 15,000 more businesses may be eligible for government funding, the province said.

The program will also expand to include businesses that have experienced revenue losses of at least 30 per cent due to the pandemic, lowering the threshold from the former requirement of 40 per cent revenue losses.