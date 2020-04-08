Premier Jason Kenney to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta Health has compiled mountains of data about COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

When the latest numbers are released this afternoon, the province will surpass 60,000 total cases, meaning about one in every 73 Albertans has so far contracted the disease.

On Nov. 30, the last day for which numbers are available, there were 16,628 active cases, while 42,305 people had recovered from the illness.

Another 551 people had died.

About one in three Albertans, a total of 1,480,386, have been tested for COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the province on Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.