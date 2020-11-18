Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta's latest COVID-19 case numbers will be released this afternoon by the chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here live.

The province smashed more records over the weekend, with 1,731 new cases on Saturday and another 1,608 new cases Sunday.

Another 14 people died from the disease, bringing the total to 533. As of Sunday there were 15,692 active cases across the province.

Hospital staff were treating 435 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care beds.