Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
Alberta's latest COVID-19 case numbers will be released this afternoon by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health.
More records shattered over weekend as Alberta reports 3,339 new cases
Dr. Deena Hinshaw has a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here live.
The province smashed more records over the weekend, with 1,731 new cases on Saturday and another 1,608 new cases Sunday.
Another 14 people died from the disease, bringing the total to 533. As of Sunday there were 15,692 active cases across the province.
Hospital staff were treating 435 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care beds.
