Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

What a difference two weeks can make.

On Nov. 12, with case numbers rising sharply, the Alberta government brought in new "targeted measures" intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There were 8,626 active cases in the province that day, with 232 people in hospital being treated for the illness. The death toll stood at 393.

So the province announced a two-week ban on group fitness classes, team sport activities and group performance activities in and around Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Red Deer.

Restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in those regions were ordered to stop liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. The province strongly recommended that no social gatherings be held in private homes.

A week later, the numbers still rising, Alberta had 10,691 active cases, with 306 people in hospital. The death toll had reached 462.

On Tuesday, after the passage of another week, the active case total had climbed to 13,349, and Alberta hospitals were treating 348 people for the illness, including 66 in ICU beds.

Staring down the raging pandemic, the government rolled out a suite of new restrictions that included a prohibition on all social gatherings in people's homes and made masks mandatory for all indoor workplaces in the province's two largest cities.

Some critics were quick to blame Premier Jason Kenney for waiting too long to introduce new restrictions they say aren't nearly strong enough.

Albertans will get another pandemic update Wednesday from the province's chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.