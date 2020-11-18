Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

In eight words spoken earlier this week, the province's chief medical officer of health summed up what Albertans can likely expected over the coming days.

More bad news, more anguish and sorrow.

"As our cases rise," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said, "our deaths will rise."

The physician who has led the battle against COVID-19 in Alberta for more than eight months said that line on Monday when Alberta reported 20 deaths, the most ever on a single day.

"These are people," Hinshaw said of the 432 Albertans who have so far died from this terrible illness. "Each one of these people will be missed and mourned."

Thousands of people in the province are mourning, are missing someone. Their ranks will grow as this raging pandemic continues.

Hinshaw will update Albertans again Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

While waiting for the latest update, here are some numbers to consider.

November has been particularly cruel.

On the first day of the month, Alberta had 5,961 active cases. On Tuesday, the province broke yet another record, with 10,068 cases.

On the first day of the month, there were 139 people being treated in hospitals, including 28 in ICU beds.

On Tuesday, those numbers had nearly doubled, with 268 people were being treated in hospitals, 57 of them in ICU beds.

Since the first case was reported in early March, Alberta has now seen 40,962 cases of the respiratory illness.

For every 1,000 people who contract COVID-19, 36 will end up in hospital, according to statistics from Alberta Health Services.

For every 1,000 infected with coronavirus, six will require treatment in ICU beds.

For every 1,000 people who get sick, 11 will die.