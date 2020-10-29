Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
Record 4,793 active cases reported on Wednesday, up 55 from the day before
Alberta has reported a daily average of 450 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days.
During that time period, the count dipped below 400 only once, on Oct. 23.
The next day, the province set a record with 572 new cases.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update Thursday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
You can watch it here live.
The 4,793 active cases reported on Wednesday was up 55 from the day before. That total has been rising for more than a week.
The number of new cases — 410 reported on Wednesday — was down 12 from Tuesday and down 94 from the day before that.
Hospitalizations rose by two on Wednesday, to 125, including 19 people in ICU beds.
Four deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 313 since the pandemic began in early March.
