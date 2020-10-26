Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Back in April, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, active cases in Alberta topped the 3,000 mark only twice.

And then just barely.

On April 29, there were 3,009 active cases in the province. The next day, that total peaked at 3,022.

Almost six months later, after a summer lull, active cases climbed above 3,000 again last week, and hit totals the province has never seen before.

Alberta broke the record for active cases five times in a row last week. Here are the daily totals:

Sunday, Oct. 18, 3,147

Monday, Oct. 19, 3,218

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 3,379

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3,524

Thursday, Oct. 22, 3,651

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of heath, is expected to detail the case totals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm. MT.

You can watch it here live.

Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, the province reported 2,512 new cases. Almost half of them, 1,176, were in the Edmonton zone.