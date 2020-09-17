Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

While you're waiting for today's COVID-19 update, here are three numbers to think about:

93,342. That's the total number of tests completed in Alberta over the most recent seven-day period for which numbers are available.

937. That's the total number of new cases confirmed in the province in that same seven-day period.

One. That's the percentage of tests that came back positive.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update later today.

Hinshaw is expected to provide test and case numbers compiled on Wednesday. (Remember: the numbers presented are always from the day before.)

Her news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of those big numbers from above:

Tuesday, Sept. 15 — 12,540 tests, 171 new cases.

Monday, Sept. 14 — 12,985 tests, 124 new cases.

Sunday, Sept. 13 — 14,451 tests, 140 new cases.

Saturday, Sept. 12 — 18,919 tests, 173 new cases.

Friday, Sept. 11 — 12,757 tests, 105 new cases.

Thursday, Sept. 10 — 11,979 tests, 111 new cases.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 — 9,711 tests, 113 new cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in early March, Alberta has reported 16,128 cases of COVID-19.

Of that total, 1,495 were listed as active and 14,379 were listed as recovered. So far, 254 people have died from the illness.

WATCH | Looking back at six months of COVID-19 in Alberta