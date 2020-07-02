Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest news on COVID-19 pandemic

Albertans who closely follow COVID-19 news likely went though the weekend wondering if the most recent numbers released were an anomaly or the harbinger of a troubling trend.

The province reported 144 new cases of the illness in its most recent update Friday — the biggest single-day total since mid-July.

It was only the second time since May 1 that the province recorded more than 140 cases in a single day. The last time was July 17, when there 167 new daily cases.

The Edmonton zone, with 676, accounted for more than half of the province's 1,144 active cases, according to the latest update, which tallied case totals up to the end of day on Thursday.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health is expected to update cases today numbers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it here live.

Alberta Health Services has confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases among staff members on the Health Link team, AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a statement on Monday.

A small number of staff are restricted from work due to contact tracing, Williamson said.

"There is no significant staffing impact to Health Link at this time. Staff continue with the daily fit-for-work screening protocols as well as increased vigilance with continuous masking, hand hygiene, the use of personal protective equipment and physical distancing.

"Health Link continues to address public inquiries and normal operations are continuing."

Health Link, staffed by nurses, provides 24-hour health advice and health information for Albertans who dial 811 on their phones. Staff work out of the Plaza 124 building at 10216 124th St. in Edmonton.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday at a south Edmonton care home.

There have now been 31 deaths linked to the outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre.