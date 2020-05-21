Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been inching up in the Edmonton zone for several days, and may soon pass those reported in Calgary for the first time.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton zone recorded 190 active cases, while the Calgary zone had 208.

The other three zones in the province, South, North and Central, had a total of 51.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update on COVID-19 on Wednesday. Her news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Hinshaw said earlier this week that two-thirds of the active cases in Edmonton were linked to having close contact with a COVID-19 case or were part of an outbreak.

Alberta reported 35 new cases on Tuesday, with 36 people in hospital being treated for the illness, seven of them in intensive-care beds.

In total, 6,882 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Labs across the province have performed 349,836 tests.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 151 people in Alberta have died from the disease.

Alberta's state of public health emergency, which had been in place since early March, lapsed on Monday. Last week the province moved into Stage 2 of its relaunch plan, allowing more businesses to reopen, though all public health orders remain in place.