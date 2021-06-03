Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on Alberta's reopening plans and ongoing efforts to roll out second shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

Along with an update on cases and hospitalizations, Hinshaw will likely field questions from reporters about whether Premier Jason Kenney and three cabinet ministers broke public health rules by dining together on an outdoor patio.

Photos of the dinner show eight people gathered on the patio — some close together, some without masks — on Tuesday evening, the first day that less stringent public health restrictions took effect.

Last week, as cases continued to decline, Kenney announced a summer re-opening plan that would see almost all public health restrictions lifted by early July.

The first phase of re-opening launched this week and the second phase — when entertainment venues such as movie theatres and casinos will be able to reopen their doors — could come as early as June 10.

Vaccination rates are the linchpin for each step in the three-step plan.

The province has since expanded its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, allowing everyone over age 12 who has had a first shot to book a booster before the end of the month.

Anyone who received their first dose in March can book a second shot immediately. Anyone vaccinated in April can start booking June 14, and those vaccinated in May can start booking June 28.

More than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered.

Around 64 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose with more than 10 per cent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 410 new cases and four additional deaths. There were 435 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 122 in ICU beds.

There are a total of 6,305 active cases across the province