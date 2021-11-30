Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver COVID-19 update as Alberta grapples with Omicron surge

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19, as the Omicron variant brings a new wave of patients to provincial hospitals.

Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

As of Monday's update, the number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals exceeded 1,000 patients for the first time since September.

The total of 1,007 people in hospital included 94 patients in ICU — a jump of 13 from before the weekend.

Overall, since Jan 10, 52 per cent of non-ICU admissions were due to COVID-19 infection, and 79 per cent of new ICU admissions were due to COVID, Hinshaw said in Monday's online update.

As of Jan. 17, provincial ICU capacity, including additional surge beds, was at 82 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, ICU capacity would be at 114 per cent.

The death toll rose by 23 people on Monday, including a child between five and nine years old, one of the youngest COVID-19 deaths on record in the province.

The test positivity rate now hovers between 35 and 39 per cent across the province. Hinshaw has said infections are far greater than provincial data shows — possibly as much as 10 times higher.

"Please stay home if you have symptoms, and take a rapid test if you can," Health Minister Jason Copping said Monday after announcing he had tested positive after developing mild symptoms.

"I urge any Albertan who hasn't gotten immunized or still needs a booster to consider doing so. Reports suggest fully vaccinated individuals are 19 times less likely to end up in the hospital with Omicron than unvaccinated individuals."