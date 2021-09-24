Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans Tuesday on continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as a fourth wave of infection begins to recede.

Hinshaw will speak at 3 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

After peaking in mid-September, the number of active infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been in steady decline in Alberta for weeks.

On Monday, Alberta reported 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, combining three days of data over the weekend. A total of 284 cases were reported Sunday.

There are now a total of 6,387 active infections in Alberta.

Thirteen more deaths were reported over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, 3,155 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

There are 608 people in Alberta hospitals with the disease including 135 patients in intensive care.

About 85.9 per cent of those in ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As of Sunday, there were 229 patients in Alberta ICUs, more than half of whom are COVID positive.

Provincially, ICU capacity, including additional surge beds, is at 79 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, ICU capacity would be at 135 per cent.

Third doses of COVID vaccine are now available to more Albertans. Starting Monday, the eligibility list was expanded to include Albertans 70 and older, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people over the age of 18, some healthcare workers providing direct patient care, and those who have received only viral vector vaccines.

About 87.5 per cent of eligible Albertans — those aged 12 and up — have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2 per cent have had two shots.

About 69.1 per cent of the province's total population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.