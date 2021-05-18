Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans about COVID-19

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will provide an update today on efforts to further contain the spread of COVID-19.

Hinshaw's news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

There are currently 13,608 active cases across the province.

On Monday, 452 new cases and seven deaths were reported, along with a positivity rate of 8.8 per cent. Alberta hospitals were treating 569 COVID-19 patients, including 161 in ICU.

More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with nearly 353,300 Albertans now fully immunized with two doses.

Most Alberta students, except those in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo where cases remain elevated, returned to in-person learning on Tuesday.

All kindergarten to Grade 12 students had been attending classes online since May 7 when the province ordered that classrooms be shuttered for two weeks as surging case rates threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

At that time, Alberta had 23,623 active cases, the highest total since the pandemic began, and hospitals were treating 671 patients including 150 in intensive-care beds.

In a tweet from his official account Monday, Premier Jason Kenney said, with cases coming down, the province will have "exciting news" to share this week about "the great Alberta summer that lies ahead."