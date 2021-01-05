Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19
Watch it live here
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the province on efforts to lessen the impact of the third wave of COVID-19.
Hinshaw is expected to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT Thursday. Watch it live here.
Driven by the rapid spread of variants, Alberta has watched its cases and hospitalization rates surge in recent weeks and Hinshaw has warned that further public health restrictions may be necessary if Alberta fails to bend the curve.
As of Wednesday, when more than 1,400 new cases were announced, Alberta was reporting 15,569 active cases of COVID-19. The more transmissible variant strains of the virus accounted for more than 52 per cent of all active cases.
Amid the sharp increase, Hinshaw has repeatedly encouraged all Albertans to get vaccinated as soon as they can. By Tuesday night, 1,004,123 doses of vaccine had been administered across the province, with 194,012 Albertans now fully immunized with two doses.
More than 1,300 pharmacies and 103 immunization sites are now administering the vaccine, with the province on pace to distribute more than 300,000 doses a week.
On Wednesday, there were eight deaths reported, bringing the total number to 2,029.
There were 420 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 92 in intensive care.
The positivity rate was 9.1 per cent and, and the R-value is 1.12, meaning that, on average, each person with COVID-19 will infect more than one other person.
