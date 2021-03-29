Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the province's effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Hinshaw is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

It will be Hinshaw's first address since Thursday when she confirmed variants of concern had become the dominant strains of infection.

Alberta's third wave of infection has been driven by the more transmissible strains of the virus. Friday marked the highest case total seen this year as the province reported 1,521 new cases and 674 new variant cases.

On Monday, Alberta recorded 1,136 new cases, and another 679 cases of variant strains. There were 7,620 active variant cases in Alberta, accounting for 51.3 per cent of active cases.

The province also recorded five more deaths Monday, bringing the provincial total to 2,018. There were 390 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 90 patients in intensive care.

As of Sunday night, 932,258 vaccine doses had been administered across the province with 176,941 Albertans fully immunized.

The province is launching its immunization campaign in stages, administering the shot at pharmacies and massive, rapid flow clinics in Edmonton and Calgary. Additional frontline healthcare workers became eligible for the shot this week.

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday Alberta is on track to administer 300,000 doses of vaccine per week and offer every adult at least one dose by the end of June.