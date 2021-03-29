Phase 2B of Alberta vaccine rollout starts Tuesday, nearly 1M more people eligible

Alberta's vaccine rollout will expand to Phase 2B on Tuesday, eventually making more than 945,000 Albertans with underlying health conditions eligible to book COVID-19 shots, the province says.

People born in 1963 or before with eligible underlying health conditions will be able to book appointments starting on Tuesday through participating pharmacies that have vaccine supplies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, the province said in a news release.

As more supply becomes available, other pharmacies will begin to offer bookings, the news release said.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon.

Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m. MT. You can watch it here live.

Phase 2B rollout begins

Starting April 5, Alberta Health Services will start taking bookings for people eligible in Phase 2B born in 1959 or before.

Additional birth years in Phase 2B will become eligible as more vaccine arrives. To find the closest location with an available booking date, eligible people should check the list on Alberta Blue Cross, the province said.

"This is great news for vulnerable Albertans and another big step forward in our vaccine rollout," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Monday in a statement.

"We're ramping up our vaccinations as fast as the incoming vaccine supply allows. Every adult in Alberta will be offered a first dose by the end of June."

To reduce delays, Phase 2B will follow a staggered approach.

Starting April 5, all eligible Albertans born in 1957, 1958 and 1959 will also be able to book appointments with AHS online or through 811.

By the end of Phase 2B, all Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with any of the following high-risk health conditions will be able to receive the vaccine:

A missing spleen or a spleen that is no longer working

Cancer

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease

Chronic kidney diseases requiring regular medical monitoring or treatment

Chronic liver disease due to any cause

Chronic neurological disease

Chronic respiratory (lung) diseases

Diabetes requiring insulin or other anti-diabetic medication to control

A weakened immune response due to disease or treatment

Anyone who is currently pregnant

Severe mental illness or substance use disorder requiring a hospital stay during the past year

Severe obesity

Severe or profound learning disabilities or severe developmental delay

Organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients

A doctor's note or other proof is not required to get the vaccine in Phase 2B.

New vaccination plan for the homebound

Starting March 29, AHS will also offer the vaccine to an estimated 3,000 homebound Albertans eligible in Phase 1 and 2A.

The program is expected to expand to Phase 2B individuals in the coming days and to other groups as they become eligible.

The vaccine will be administered by AHS Public Health or Home Care, depending on the health zone.

"This will ensure homebound individuals, a vulnerable population who are at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, are vaccinated as quickly as possible, with the resources and vaccine supply available," the news release said.

Daily caseloads, hospitalizations and cases linked to more-contagious variants of the coronavirus have been on the rise recently, a trend that last week delayed plans to further ease public health restrictions and elevated fears about a possible third wave.

There is concern the more infectious variants will become the dominant strain and drive a new surge in cases.

Hinshaw warned last week that additional public-health restrictions could be necessary to reverse the trend and ease the possible impact to frontline health care.

She has urged Albertans to get immunized as soon as possible as the province continues to expand its vaccination campaign to the elderly and most at-risk.

On Sunday, Alberta reported three more deaths and 7,698 active cases of COVID-19, including 644 new cases. There were 277 patients being treated in hospital for the illness, including 63 in intensive care.

Alberta has reported more than 146,000 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 1,983 people have died.

Another 235 cases linked to variants of concern were reported on Sunday. Screening has detected a total of 3,068 such cases, of which 1,972 remain active.

Variant cases now account for 25.6 per cent of active cases in the province.

As of Sunday, 594,723 doses of vaccine had been administered and at least 96,447 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses.

The province announced last Monday it would delay moving to Step 3 of its reopening plan.