COVID-19 contacts: Dr. Deena Hinshaw to unveil mobile tracing app

More than 140,000 people in Alberta have been tested for COVID-19 since the first case was detected in the province eight weeks ago.

From the beginning of the pandemic, public health officials in Canada and around the world have repeatedly stressed the vital role that testing and contact tracing will play in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health will provide an update on COVID-19 and details about the launch of a new community tracing app called ABTraceTogether.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Alberta has reported 89 deaths from COVID-19 so far and 5,355 total cases, with 2,161 of those listed as recovered.

Ninety people are in hospital being treated for the illness, 22 of them in intensive care units.​