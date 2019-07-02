Activists hold Indigenous sovereignty event in downtown Edmonton

As many gathered to celebrate Canada Day, a group of activists held an Indigenous sovereignty event in downtown Edmonton.

For the third year in a row, Decolonization Day was held at Beaver Hills House Park on the corner of 105 Street and Jasper Avenue.



Organizers describe the event as a way to "celebrate Indigenous resilience and to envision a decolonial future together."

A woman raises her fist in solidarity with the crowd gathered at Beaver Hill House Park for Decolonization Day. (Tricia Kindleman/CBC)

One of the event organizers, K'alii, says she was inspired to get involved after spending the last two years connecting with her Indigenous culture and forming a community.

"Community is the heart of it," K'alii said. "Everything that we coordinate and get done in society and a lot of our Indigenous cultural values is rooted around community as opposed to economy."

More than 100 attended the event, which included prayers and a smudging ceremony along with speakers and traditional dancing. Attendance has steadily grown over the last three years, K'alii said.

A member of the group Chubby Cree, an all women's powwow and hand drummers group, is joined by her grandson Noah during a round dance that took over Beaver Hills House Park. (Tricia Kindleman/CBC)

"One of the reasons may be that's so is just because of the level of consciousness in people that is being heightened at this time," K'alii said. "With the final report on the Truth and Reconciliation and also on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women coming out and also the climate crisis."

There were multiple cutouts and signs around Beaver Hills House Park with messages on them at the event Monday evening. (Tricia Kindleman/CBC)

Wooden cutouts of people were scattered around the event, they were painted with messages like "No justice on stolen land" and "Mother Nature didn't expect you to spoil the land like this."

The group also planned a rally to the legislature that would coincide with the Canada Day fireworks display.

"A huge purpose of that is again just raising awareness on what our beliefs are, what our issues are and what we're calling attention to," K'alii said "Which is that the celebration of Canada in a lot of ways, until a lot of social issues are solved, is essentially a celebration of our oppression."

In the event listing on Facebook, the organizers say a decolonized future is for everyone. It's about the land, the air, and the water. Living in balance, justice and fairness with all our relations.