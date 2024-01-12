Swimming in stuff and looking to declutter? Here's where the experts say to start

Worldly possessions weighing you down? Looking to purge post-holidays? Experts say there are a few key things you need to do to make this resolution stick.

"Take before and after photos," says Christa Jones, owner of Rose City Professional Organizing.

"It's a huge ego boost. People love it, it's super satisfying, it motivates you to do even more."

Jones says sharing the photos of your progress on social media or texting them to friends can also earn you "pats on the back" which might help propel the purge forward.

"It's the most popular thing on our social media pages," says the professional organizer.

Many Canadians resolving to clean up the clutter in 2024. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Jones has grown her business from a side-hustle at her kitchen table in Camrose, Alta., four years ago to 20 organizers and assistance employed in Calgary and Fort McMurray.

Jones also says it's important to pick the sweet spot and start small: "Quick wins will motivate future progress."

An office drawer, bathroom cabinet or kitchen pantry are "great places to get the ball rolling," she says.

The before and after on a bathroom cabinet clean-up job. (Submitted by Rose City Professional Organizing)

Jones believes blocking off time and preparing the supplies you need in advance, like a trash can, recycling bag, box for donation, cleaning supplies, is key.

"Set a timer and race the clock, make it fun, make it a competition and see how much you can get done in that time".

Heather Knittel, owner of Burnaby, B.C.-based Good Riddance Professional Organizing, says January is the perfect time to reset your space.

"Especially after the holidays your whole entire house becomes a mess because you've been shoving things in cupboards and drawers."

Knittel says creating permanent homes for your possessions is key. She says one of the mistakes people often make is attempting to declutter another person's stuff.

"You cannot speak to their possessions," says Knittel. "These are very personal things." She says if you lead by example, often the rest of the household will follow.

After 20 years in the organizing business she's learned that "the phone starts ringing almost immediately after the new year," and continues with a push for spring cleaning.

The other trend she's noticed over the years is overshopping. She says it's a real problem, and adds that having a bag for donations always going in your closet is a good idea.

When it comes to pinpointing places to bring your purged items like furniture, sports equipment, clothing and craft supplies there's a reuse directory.

WATCH | Check out the reuse directory here:

Looking to declutter in 2024 but don’t know where to start? Turns out there’s a reuse directory for that. Duration 1:37 Check out the Edmonton charities and not-for-profits accepting donations for reuse.

The reuse directory is "really handy," says Kristin Arnot, program manager at the Edmonton Reuse Centre.

"All you need to do is pop in what you want to donate and a list of all the vendors will show up on a map for you," she says. The directory provides details on the organizations that take donated items, including their locations, opening hours and contact information.