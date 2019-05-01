4 in custody after dead body found at Fort McMurray home
Four people are in custody after a deceased man was found inside a residence in the Timberlea neighbourhood of Fort McMurray Monday evening.
Police were called to the home for a report of a home invasion
Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a call about a home invasion at about 10:40 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, officers located a deceased male. Four people were taken into custody without incident.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Edmonton.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident.