4 in custody after dead body found at Fort McMurray home

Edmonton·New

Four people are in custody after a deceased man was found inside a residence in the Timberlea neighbourhood of Fort McMurray Monday evening. 

Police were called to the home for a report of a home invasion

CBC News ·

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a call about a home invasion at about 10:40 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, officers located a deceased male. Four people were taken into custody without incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Edmonton.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident. 

