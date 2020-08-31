Alberta woman sentenced to prison in partner's shooting death

An Alberta woman granted a second trial by the Supreme Court of Canada has been sentenced to prison for killing her ex-husband six years ago.

Deborah Doonanco, who was previously found guilty of second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in the shooting death of Kevin Feland on May 25, 2014.

Feland's body was found at Doonanco's home in Glendon, 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

An Edmonton judge on Monday sentenced Doonanco to eight years in prison but with four years credit for time served. A joint submission by the Crown and defence had recommended the sentence.

The former elementary school teacher didn't say anything when she was invited to address the court.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the relationship between Doonanco and Feland was characterized by abuse. The document says Doonanco was suffering from PTSD, depression and anxiety at the time of the killing.

Doonanco, who is 58, was initially found guilty in November 2016 of second-degree murder, arson and interfering with human remains.

During Doonanco's first trial, the retired school teacher admitted that she shot Feland twice in the chest, then set fire to their house.

But she testified she was suffering from battered woman syndrome and was trying to save her own life from an abusive spouse.

She was sentenced in January 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years, but appealed her conviction to the Alberta Court of Appeal, which dismissed it.

A dissenting opinion by one of the three judges gave Doonanco automatic leave to go to the Supreme Court, which granted an appeal in February.

One of the major concerns with the initial verdict was the Crown's failure to produce an expert report on the subject of battered woman syndrome.