Deaths of two girls found in central Alberta hotel room under investigation by RCMP

RCMP are investigating the sudden deaths of two girls who were found in a hotel room in central Alberta.

Police said Wednesday the dead include a 12-year-old girl from Sylvan Lake and a 13-year-old girl from Red Deer.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said EMS found them Sunday morning at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake, about 24 kilometres west of Red Deer.

Savinkoff said there was a male parent nearby, but wouldn't provide further details, and added the children's next of kin had been notified.

He said the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, including the results of toxicology tests.

Savinkoff said there is no indication of potential homicide or suicide.

Alberta Health Services said it has put some additional people in place to support those affected by the deaths, including walk-in sessions with counsellors.

"This is a tragic incident, and our deepest sympathies are with the families, loved ones and friends impacted by these losses," Heather Kipling, an AHS spokeswoman said in a statement.