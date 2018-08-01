Death of man whose body found on Edmonton sidewalk not suspicious
The death of a man whose body was found on a sidewalk in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood is non-criminal in nature, Edmonton police say.
Body found near 117th Avenue and 95th Street
The man's body was discovered by a passerby at about 6 a.m. Wednesday near 117th Avenue and 95th Street.
After examining the body, the medical examiner concluded the man's death is not suspicious.
The street was closed briefly, but has since re-opened.