Death of man whose body found on Edmonton sidewalk not suspicious

The death of a man whose body was found on a sidewalk in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood is non-criminal in nature, Edmonton police say.

Body found near 117th Avenue and 95th Street

CBC News ·
A body was found on a sidewalk near 117th Avenue and 95th Street at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. (David Bajer/CBC)

The man's body was discovered by a passerby at about 6 a.m. Wednesday near 117th Avenue and 95th Street.

After examining the body, the medical examiner concluded the man's death is not suspicious.

The street was closed briefly, but has since re-opened.

