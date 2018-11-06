Death of man, 56, in northeast Edmonton a homicide, police say

The death of a man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton on Friday has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

An autopsy conducted Monday confirmed that Christopher Michael Antoniuk, 56, died as a result of stab wounds, police said in a news release.

The manner of death was homicide, detectives have determined.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, northeast division officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of 108th Avenue and 31st Street.

They found an unresponsive man. EMS treated and transported him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Antoniuk's death marks Edmonton's 25th homicide of 2018, police said.