Death of man found in alley ruled homicide: police

The death of an injured man found in a central Edmonton alley has been ruled a homicide, according to city police.

Matthew Jordan Gladue, 36, was found just before 7 p.m. Monday in an alley between 103rd and 104th Street, just north of 112th Avenue.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

In a news release Friday, investigators said they have determined Gladue was involved in a violent altercation prior to his arrival in the alley where he was later discovered.

Police are still trying to determine where the fight happened and how Gladue got to the alley in the aftermath. They are calling on anyone with information about a violent altercation or disturbance between 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday to come forward.

An autopsy determined Friday that Gladue's death was a homicide, but his cause of death is being withheld for investigative reasons, police said.