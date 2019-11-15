Death of 74-year-old Edmonton man called suspicious

The death of a 74-year-old Edmonton man found dead in his downtown home Tuesday is being treated as suspicious, Edmonton police said Friday.

Police found the body of Franklin Delano Hudson inside his home in the area of 99th Avenue and 106th Street after responding to a request to check on his welfare.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy Thursday but the cause of death was not released.

Homicide investigators want to speak to anyone with information about Hudson's activities between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12.