Death of 50-year-old man in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide

Autopsy determines Carlo Deluca died of blunt force trauma

The death of a man at a northeast Edmonton home last week has been deemed a homicide, following an autopsy Tuesday.

Carlo Deluca, 50, was killed by blunt force trauma, police said in a news release.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, officers were alerted to a man found dead at a home in the Glengarry neighbourhood near 133rd Avenue and 90th Street.

