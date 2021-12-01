Death of 50-year-old man in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide
The death of Carlo Deluca at a northeast Edmonton home last week has been deemed a homicide, following an autopsy Tuesday.
Autopsy determines Carlo Deluca died of blunt force trauma
The death of a man at a northeast Edmonton home last week has been deemed a homicide, following an autopsy Tuesday.
Carlo Deluca, 50, was killed by blunt force trauma, police said in a news release.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, officers were alerted to a man found dead at a home in the Glengarry neighbourhood near 133rd Avenue and 90th Street.