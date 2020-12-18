Death of 2-year-old boy was homicide, Edmonton police say

A two-year-old boy found injured at a home in southeast Edmonton this month was a victim of homicide, police said Friday.

Police were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 after it was reported that a two-year-old boy "was found to be in medical distress," the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday.

The boy was treated by EMS before being taken by ambulance to the Stollery Children's Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

An autopsy on Dec. 7 confirmed the manner of death was homicide.

Police are not releasing the cause of death for investigative reasons, the release said.

Detectives continue to investigate.