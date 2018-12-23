Skip to Main Content
Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

The man's body was found around 10 a.m. in a field in the area of 132 Avenue and 95 Street. Queen Elizabeth High School is at that intersection.

The young adult male was discovered in a field, police say

CBC News ·
Edmonton police are on the scene of a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton. (CBC)

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a young man in northeast Edmonton on Sunday morning. 

The man's body was found around 10 a.m. in a field in the area of 132 Avenue and 95 Street. Queen Elizabeth High School is at that intersection. 

The man has not been identified and police are treating the death as suspicious. No other details have been released. 

More to come... 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|