Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
The man's body was found around 10 a.m. in a field in the area of 132 Avenue and 95 Street. Queen Elizabeth High School is at that intersection.
The young adult male was discovered in a field, police say
Edmonton police are investigating the death of a young man in northeast Edmonton on Sunday morning.
The man has not been identified and police are treating the death as suspicious. No other details have been released.
