Skip to Main Content
Homicide unit investigating death of child in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton

Homicide unit investigating death of child in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton police’s homicide unit is investigating the suspicious death of a child in southeast Edmonton.
CBC News ·

Edmonton Police Service says the homicide unit is investigating the suspicious death of a child in southeast Edmonton. 

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. on Monday to a home at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street to a report of a stabbing, said EPS spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan. Officers found a young girl suffering life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no risk to public safety. No further details will be released Monday night, police said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News