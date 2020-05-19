Homicide unit investigating death of child in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton Police Service says the homicide unit is investigating the suspicious death of a child in southeast Edmonton.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. on Monday to a home at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street to a report of a stabbing, said EPS spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan. Officers found a young girl suffering life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no risk to public safety. No further details will be released Monday night, police said.