Death of 33-year-old Alberta woman in Parkland County a homicide: RCMP

The death of a 33-year-old woman in Parkland County west of Edmonton on the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

Parkland RCMP were called to Township Road 532A and Range Road 274 just north of Highway 16 at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to assist EMS with a complaint of "a female in medical distress," police said in a news release Tuesday.

Saladina Vivancos was determined to be dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP said Vivancos was a resident of Alberta.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton determined the manner of death was homicide.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about Vivancos' recent activities, or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between Saturday evening and Sunday morning is being asked to contact Parkland RCMP.