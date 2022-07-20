It's deadline day for Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership race

It's deadline day for those seeking to be the next leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party and most of the contestants have filed their applications.

The cutoff is 5 p.m. Wednesday for applicants to submit a package of forms and consent documents along with at least 1,000 signatures from across Alberta and at least $75,000 towards the entry fee and good behaviour deposit.

Three of the nine applicants — Travis Toews, Danielle Smith and Brian Jean — have had their applications formally accepted by the UCP.

Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Todd Loewen and Leela Aheer say they have submitted their applications, while Jon Horsman took to social media Tuesday to drum up more of the required signatures.

The final candidate — Raj Sherman — is also seeking more signatures and, even if he gets them, has not been approved to run because he has not held a party membership for the required six months.

The party is to pick a replacement for Premier Jason Kenney, who announced in May that he was leaving the top job after receiving 51 per cent support in a party leadership review.

The result came after months of political turmoil within the UCP, which was created in 2017 when the Wildrose Party merged with the Progressive Conservative Party.

A new leader is set to be elected on Oct. 6, following a vote by mail-in ballot.

Party members will also be able to vote in person at one of five polling stations that will be set up around the province.

The next provincial election is scheduled for May 29, 2023.