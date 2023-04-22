Dead wildlife found at oilsands tailings pond in northern Alberta

The Alberta Energy Regulator is investigating after dozens of bird carcasses were discovered at an oilsands site near Fort McMurray, Alta.

A post on the AER website on Saturday said Suncor reported around 4 p.m. Friday that 32 dead waterfowl were found at a tailings pond 29 kilometres north of the community. A dead muskrat and one dead vole were also found.

An AER inspector was immediately sent to the site to investigate, the announcement said, to ensure mitigation strategies are in place and implemented appropriately by the energy company.

A spokesperson for Suncor said its wildlife team made the discovery during a regular, required check at the edge of a tailings pond at its base plant.

"Based on the wildlife's state, we believe this is not due to a recent event," spokesperson Erin Rees said in an email.

She said the company has a wildlife mitigation program in place to prevent operating harming wildlife, including a regulatory approved bird protection plan.

At the time of discovery, all bird deterrent systems — which includes canons, radar, and effigies — were active, Rees said.

Suncor has initiated its own investigation.

AER said it will continue to assess the situation and provide further updates as needed.

The agency said it is working with Suncor, Alberta Environment and Parks as well as Environment Canada to ensure that all safety, wildlife and environment requirements are met during the response to the discovery.