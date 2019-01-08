Overnight fire destroys Daysland Hotel

A hotel and bar in the small central Alberta town of Daysland was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside the Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store around 9 p.m., Daysland regional fire chief Kim Cannady said in a statement Tuesday.

'It got away on them'

"The firemen went in, attempted to contain and put out the fire," Cannady said in an emailed statement.

"However it got away on them and they had to pull out and concentrate on saving the adjacent buildings."

About 18 firefighters from Daysland and the neighbouring community of Killam "worked extremely hard to contain the situation," Cannady said.

The hotel was constructed in 1924.

The two-storey structure, including hotel and the Doghouse Tavern, was gutted in the fire.

Images show flames shooting from the roof of the small building.

Firefighters remained on scene until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures overnight hovered around –18 C with a wind chill making it feel like –33.

As of noon Tuesday, the fire was still smouldering. An investigation will begin Wednesday, Cannady said.

Daysland is about 140 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

The town had a population of 824 in 2016, according to Statistics Canada.